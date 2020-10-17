Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Get Chiasma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHMA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chiasma in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut Chiasma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $231.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 799.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 166.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 24.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.