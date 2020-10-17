Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Danske cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CHYHY opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

