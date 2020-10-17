Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.19.

Chromadex stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Chromadex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chromadex by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chromadex by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chromadex by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

