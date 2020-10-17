CIBC Boosts Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target to C$6.75

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Alcanna stock opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. Alcanna has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.51.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

