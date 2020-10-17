CIBC Raises Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$16.50

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LUG opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$13.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -18.04.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

