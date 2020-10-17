Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cineplex from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cineplex from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cineplex to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $3.63 on Friday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

