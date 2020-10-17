Citigroup Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $142.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.04.

TMUS stock opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.00. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

