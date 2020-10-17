Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of CCC stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Clarivate Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,416,000 after purchasing an additional 334,731 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 16.6% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 246.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,373,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the first quarter worth $60,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the first quarter worth $42,222,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

