Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of CLH opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,414,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,791,125.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,390,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,605,825.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

