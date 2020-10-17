Coca-Cola Co (The) (KO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 15th

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

