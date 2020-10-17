Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,856,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 384,074 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,988,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,817,000 after buying an additional 200,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $3,625,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

