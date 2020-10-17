Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,856,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 384,074 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,988,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,817,000 after purchasing an additional 200,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $3,625,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

