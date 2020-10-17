Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

UTF opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 102.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 133.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.