COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given “Sell” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

