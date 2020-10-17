Comparing Amplify Energy (AMPY) and Its Peers

Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) is one of 232 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Amplify Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $275.58 million -$35.20 million -2.35 Amplify Energy Competitors $8.46 billion $416.99 million 6.43

Amplify Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amplify Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy Competitors 2704 9939 13497 445 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 78.85%. Given Amplify Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -176.46% -7.56% -2.74% Amplify Energy Competitors -95.19% 42.00% -0.55%

Risk & Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.08, meaning that its stock price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy’s rivals have a beta of 2.18, meaning that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplify Energy rivals beat Amplify Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,643 gross wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

