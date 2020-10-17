Comparing Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) & Ecopetrol (NASDAQ:EC)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 13.08% 4.28% 3.38% Ecopetrol 13.02% 7.70% 3.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Ecopetrol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $26.69 million 2.81 $8.70 million N/A N/A Ecopetrol $21.45 billion 0.93 $19.24 billion $2.01 4.81

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Epsilon Energy and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecopetrol 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 56.06%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 124,161 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves and 116,053 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping. The company has 9,071 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. In addition, the company produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. Ecopetrol S.A. has strategic partnership with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.