Compass Diversified Holdings Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:CODI.PA) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:CODI.PA) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. 10,314 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

Compass Diversified Holdings Preferred Shares Series A Company Profile (NYSE:CODI.PA)

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

