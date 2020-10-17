Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CODI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $354,889.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,591,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 52,631 shares of company stock valued at $935,976 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

