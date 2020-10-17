COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s (CMPGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMPGY. HSBC upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.87.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

