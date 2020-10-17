Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 34,000 Shares

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) insider Robert Disbrow sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$18,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,056,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,110,645.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 29,750 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$17,332.35.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,750 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$5,482.50.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$25,000.00.

TSE CPI opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Condor Petroleum Inc has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Condor Petroleum

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

