Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Conduent has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Conduent by 101.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 172,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 73.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 55.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,652,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 591,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 242,965 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

