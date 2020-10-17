ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CFMS. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.94.

CFMS stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.42.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. Research analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 434,706 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ConforMIS by 5,781.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ConforMIS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 250.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

