Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$1,865.00 at CIBC

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial lowered Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

CSU opened at C$1,506.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1,508.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,477.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1,076.34 and a 12-month high of C$1,637.22.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.5848817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $1.341 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

