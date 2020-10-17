Contrasting Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Daiwa Securities Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Clinigen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiwa Securities Group $6.17 billion 1.17 $555.19 million N/A N/A Clinigen Group $635.82 million 1.62 $17.27 million $0.81 10.37

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clinigen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Clinigen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiwa Securities Group 9.99% 3.64% 0.20% Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Daiwa Securities Group and Clinigen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Clinigen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clinigen Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Clinigen Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 162 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and call centers. The Wholesale segment provides sales and trading services of equities, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products to customers, including institutional investors and corporations; and underwriting services, initial public offerings, and merger and acquisition advisory services. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; offers investment advisory services to pension funds and other institutional investors; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in loans, private equity, and energy investment activities. The company also provides research and consulting, information systems, banking, and other support services, as well as investment management, and advisory and agency services; and lends and borrows real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines. The Unlicensed Medicines segment is involved in sourcing and supplying unlicensed medicines to hospital pharmacists and physicians for patients with a high unmet medical need. The Clinical Services segment packages, supplies, distributes, and manages comparator medicines and services to clinical trials and investigator initiated trials. It offers Cardioxane that protects the heart against the cardiotoxic effects of anthracyclines; Ethyol, which protect against the harmful effects of chemotherapy medications and radiation treatment; Proleukin for the treatment of kidney cancer; Imukin that is used in chronic granulomatous disease; Totect, a dexrazoxane product; Foscavir, an anti-virals which work by stopping viruses from multiplying in number; AZEDR for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; and Savene, which is indicated in adults for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom.

