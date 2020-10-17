Contrasting OncoCyte (OCX) and Its Rivals

OncoCyte (NYSE: OCX) is one of 31 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OncoCyte to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% OncoCyte Competitors -971.44% -311.54% -44.16%

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OncoCyte and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 OncoCyte Competitors 343 871 1092 103 2.40

OncoCyte currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.39%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 6.97%. Given OncoCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A -$22.43 million -3.57 OncoCyte Competitors $332.02 million -$15.49 million 104.14

OncoCyte’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OncoCyte competitors beat OncoCyte on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

