Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE VLRS opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $841.90 million, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 2.53.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.