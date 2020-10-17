Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$1.20 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

CMMC opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

In other Copper Mountain Mining Co.. news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690 over the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

