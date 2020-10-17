Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

