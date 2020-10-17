Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Professional Planning

Professional Planning lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.5% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.9% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $384.87. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

