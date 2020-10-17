Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells $3,419,314.88 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,119 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.52, for a total transaction of $3,419,314.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $307.18 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on COUP shares. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 9.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $2,523,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $239,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

