Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Crawford & Company posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 0.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 0.88. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

