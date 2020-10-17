Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $277.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 18,810.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 217,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 93,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

