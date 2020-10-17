CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $31,485,100.86 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.22, for a total value of $31,485,100.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,805,027.50.

On Monday, September 21st, George Kurtz sold 58,088 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $7,607,204.48.

On Wednesday, September 9th, George Kurtz sold 212,076 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $27,037,569.24.

On Tuesday, September 1st, George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $4,670,016.28.

On Monday, August 10th, George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $20,317,775.43.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $145.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $135,581,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $94,395,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,277.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

