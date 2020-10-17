CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 57.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 41.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $113.01 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.67. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.90, a PEG ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

