D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 248.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $77.09 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.78.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

