DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in September

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of DCC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of DCC stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13. DCC has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

