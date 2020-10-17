Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target to GBX 5,000

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,080 ($53.31) to GBX 4,050 ($52.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,951.54 ($51.63).

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,174 ($54.53) on Wednesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,297 ($69.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,242.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,861.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

