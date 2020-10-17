Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

