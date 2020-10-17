Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

