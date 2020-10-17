Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) versus Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:TSM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 36.96% 27.42% 19.68% Dialog Semiconductor 11.87% 15.62% 11.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1 0 6 0 2.71 Dialog Semiconductor 0 3 7 0 2.70

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 53.86%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Dialog Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 12.98 $11.83 billion $2.15 40.33 Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 2.18 $301.45 million $3.47 12.59

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Dialog Semiconductor. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Dialog Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

