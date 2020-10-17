Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) vs. IntriCon (OTCMKTS:IIN) Critical Contrast

Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) and IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Diguang International Development and IntriCon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A IntriCon -3.79% -1.84% -1.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diguang International Development and IntriCon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diguang International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A IntriCon 0 0 2 0 3.00

IntriCon has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.11%. Given IntriCon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IntriCon is more favorable than Diguang International Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of IntriCon shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of IntriCon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Diguang International Development has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntriCon has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diguang International Development and IntriCon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IntriCon $113.49 million 1.11 -$3.78 million $0.20 70.40

Diguang International Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IntriCon.

Summary

IntriCon beats Diguang International Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diguang International Development Company Profile

Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. engages in the design, production, and distribution of small to medium-sized light emitting diode and cold cathode fluorescent lamp backlights primarily for large and medium sized companies. The company offers backlights for liquid crystal displays in various applications, such as color displays for cell phones, car televisions and navigation systems, digital cameras, televisions, computer displays, camcorders, PDAs, DVDs, CD and MP3/MP4 players, and appliance displays, as well as for indoor and outdoor lighting, and home and office use. It sells its products to customers primarily in Taiwan, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China Mainland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sino Olympics Industrial Limited.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries, as well as markets and sells hearing aid devices directly to consumers through direct mail advertising, Internet, and call center. The company was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America and changed its name to IntriCon Corporation. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

