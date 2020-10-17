Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at CIBC

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DCBO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$60.00 target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$45.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) stock opened at C$54.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.30 and a 1 year high of C$58.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.53.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

