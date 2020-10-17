Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s (DOL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Eight Capital

Eight Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.60.

DOL opened at C$51.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.54. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of C$34.70 and a one year high of C$53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.99.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.2205598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

In other Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total value of C$192,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,312,141.60. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83. Insiders sold a total of 18,019 shares of company stock worth $890,432 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

