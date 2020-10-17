DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Shares Down 0.7%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $168.71 and last traded at $168.71. 311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.98.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.47.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

