Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Duke Energy by 59.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.81.

NYSE DUK opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

