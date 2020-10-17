Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.04. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.