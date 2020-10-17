Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. M Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.13.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

DPM stock opened at C$10.13 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.20 and a twelve month high of C$10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 326.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.16.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$217.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0777888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total value of C$101,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,577. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 37,100 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$382,501.00. Insiders have sold a total of 95,200 shares of company stock worth $942,294 in the last three months.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.