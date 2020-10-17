Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of EGRX opened at $46.45 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.05 million, a PE ratio of -140.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 197,592 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.