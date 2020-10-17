Eight Capital Boosts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$20.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.27. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.1260862 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$125,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at C$160,615.89.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.