Eight Capital Boosts Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) Price Target to C$0.75

Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE MAW opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 million and a PE ratio of -39.58. Mawson Gold Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

